Local organizers are relaunching Honor Flights from Dubuque to Washington, D.C., and opening the excursions to a larger pool of military veterans.
“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve been involved with,” said Perry Mason, of Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States. “It’s an experience to see the reactions of the veterans, the looks on their faces and to hear their stories.”
Mason said the national Honor Flight organization broadened its pool of veterans eligible for the trips to military memorials in Washington.
“They changed their mission to open it up to all veterans, with priority given to World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans,” Mason said.
Two Honor Flights will leave from Dubuque in September.
“I think it’s really great,” said Jim Wagner, co-founder of Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center. “It will be another step forward by thanking (veterans).”
Mason’s group organized 10 flights to D.C. from 2010 to 2015. Those excursions gave World War II veterans an opportunity to visit memorials in their honor.
“The one thing I have found talking to World War II vets is that there were a lot of them who didn’t talk about their experiences (when they returned home from war),” Mason said. “They didn’t even talk to their families, so I think (an Honor Flight) is a tremendous healing for these guys.”
After completing the 10 initial flights, Mason said organizers “kind of exhausted our list” of interested veterans.
Wagner said the expanded pool of eligible travelers could help long-sought healing for some former military members.
“Especially with the circumstances with the (return of) the Vietnam veterans,” Wagner said.
A Vietnam War veteran himself, Wagner said military members returning from that conflict were met with conflicting public attitudes toward their service.
“When they came back, things were a lot different than the other wars,” Wagner said. “At the end of World War II, they had all of the parades and everybody was cheering and happy. With Vietnam vets, you were coming back by yourself and the only thing you heard was negative. There were people at airports booing you. It wasn’t pretty.”
The cost to send a veteran on an Honor Flight is about $600, but veterans travel for free and are funded from private donations. Guardians accompanying veterans needing assistance make a contribution to cover their expenses.
“We have a lot of fundraising to do in a short amount of time,” Mason said. “We have a big chore in front of us — costs have increased during the past five years (since the last flights).”