DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A proposal to relocate Dyersville’s portion of the Heritage Trail from the south side of Beltline Road to the north side now could change as City Council members contemplate whether that is the best move.
Previously, the city was awarded a $242,111 Transportation Alternative Program grant to relocate and pave Dyersville’s roughly 3,600 feet of the Heritage Trail.
But after more thought, council members might decide to leave the trail where it is currently located.
Julie Neebel, transportation team leader with Origin Design Co., recently presented council members with a $45,200 engineering design contract, but she noted, aside from the cost of the design itself, most other monetary figures are just estimates at this point.
The project is rife with uncertainties at the moment. Aside from not knowing what inflation and the economy will do to material prices in the future, it also won’t be known how wide the new trail can be or exactly where it can be located until survey work is done.
Neebel did give the council some rough figures for its four basic options — a 10-foot-wide asphalt, $370,000; 12-foot-wide asphalt, $402,000; 10-foot-wide concrete, $395,000; or 12-foot-wide concrete, $431,000.
Initially, the project had an estimated $600,000 price tag, but Neebel said several features have been trimmed, mainly adding restrooms and more parking, not only to pare down costs, but also due to potential realignment of the Beltline or Iowa 136 if a corridor study is done in the future since U.S. 52 has been rerouted through Dyersville.
However, after survey work is done and Neebel knows where property lines and right-of-ways are located, things will be much more precise.
But Council Member Jim Gibbs, who works near the trailhead, said people would be surprised at the amount of traffic that moves through that area, giving him concerns about safety and spurring him to suggest looking at leaving the trail on the south side.
If moved to the north side of the Beltline, the trail would pass over driveways for both Double L and Lumber Specialties, both of which have a fair amount of truck traffic associated with their businesses.
City Administrator Mick Michel said in previous conversations about relocating the trail that one factor was the potential future development of Lumber Specialties.
“If Lumber Specialties ever wants to put in a rail spur, you’re going to ruin that whole trail system because the railroad will not put a rail spur in there if there is a trail system on the south side,” Michel said.
In order to perform its due diligence, the council will begin conversations with Lumber Specialties about its future plans and opted to pay Origin an additional $5,000 to survey the south side of the Beltline as well, bringing the design contract total to $50,200.
Although the council has backtracked a bit, this ultimately will not impact the project’s timeline. Neebel explained that since everything is being done through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s slower and more bureaucratic process, bidding would not occur until September 2022 and construction not until 2023.