Police said a Dubuque man reported a possible injury after his vehicle slid on an icy road and careened into a utility pole.
Marcos A. Gallegos Torres, 18, was not transported for medical treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Loras Boulevard near North Grandview Avenue. A report states that Torres was eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roadway.
It struck an Alliant Energy utility pole and damaged a cement sidewalk, the report stated.
Torres was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.