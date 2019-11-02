Police said a Dubuque man reported a possible injury after his vehicle slid on an icy road and careened into a utility pole.

Marcos A. Gallegos Torres, 18, was not transported for medical treatment, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Loras Boulevard near North Grandview Avenue. A report states that Torres was eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roadway.

It struck an Alliant Energy utility pole and damaged a cement sidewalk, the report stated.

Torres was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.