MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week accepted a council member’s resignation and established a plan to fill her seat.
Erica Barker resigned from her position as the Third Ward representative. The council has eight seats: the mayor, two at-large representatives and five ward representatives.
This week, council members voted to fill Barker’s position by appointment. Third Ward residents interested in being considered for the seat should fill out the application that can be obtained at maquoketaia.com and return it to City Hall by 3:30 p.m. March 31.