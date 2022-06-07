The Dubuque Police, Dyersville (Iowa) Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Terrell D. Fuller, 36, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. Court documents state that Fuller assaulted Lakeisha A. Blount, 40, at their residence.
Bryan L. Mensen, 34, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in Dyersville on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Mensen assaulted Tara J. McMullen, 39, of 1335 Curtis St., on March 11 in Dubuque.
Jefferson D. Thomas, 23, of 2200 St. Celia St., reported a burglary to a motor vehicle resulting in the theft of tools and other items worth $1,265 at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Richard M. Gremmel, 60, of 17795 Peru Road, No. 30, reported the theft of a $2,600 canopy swing and a $699 grill at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Francis D. Leppert, 82, of 245 Holly St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $3,000 worth of tools between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 8:05 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Justin L. Banks, 40, of 130½
W. 23rd St., reported $1,740 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 8:45 and 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bell Street.
Mediacom, 3033 Asbury Road, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $1,600 between April 22 and Friday at the business.