A Davenport man was arrested in Dubuque after seemingly trying to run over a man following a crash.
William A. Schwader, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Friday near the intersection of E. 16th Street and Greyhound Park Road on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that police were called to the area of Brunskill Road and Dodge Street for a hit-and-run accident at about 8:50 a.m. Friday. Gabriel M. Locher, 21, no address listed, told officers that his vehicle was hit by a vehicle later identified as Schwader’s.
“Locher reported he exited his vehicle after the accident and Schwader drove his vehicle toward him in a threatening manner, placing him in fear,” documents state.
Schwader was eventually located by police and denied attempting to run Locher over.
Traffic camera footage of the incident shows that Schwader was stopped on the shoulder of Dodge Street and pulled onto the roadway, cutting off Locher. Locher then pulled in front of Schwader and “’brakechecked’ him,” documents state.
Schwader admitted to intentionally “pit maneuvering” Locher’s vehicle, meaning he hit the vehicle so it would spin out of control, documents state. Locher then got out of his vehicle to film Schwader, who drove off from the scene.
“While driving away, Schwader can be seen (on camera) driving his truck aggressively and intentionally toward Locher, causing him to jump out of the way due to fear of being struck by the truck,” documents state.