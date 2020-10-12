SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Five more charges, including four felonies, recently were filed against a Shullsburg man accused of being intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that injured six people.
Cameron S.J. Doyle, 21, now is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with four felony counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor causing injury while under the influence.
Doyle previously had been charged with one count of misdemeanor causing injury while under the influence, as well as operating left of center. He has pleaded not guilty to those two counts.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. June 27 on Lafayette County O. Authorities previously reported that a northbound vehicle driven by Doyle crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Heather M. Mick, of Shullsburg.
Mick and her three passengers — Twyla M. Mick, of Shullsburg, and two boys whose names were not released — all were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. Three of them later were airlifted to Madison for additional medical treatment.
Doyle was airlifted to Madison from the crash scene, while his passenger, Hunter D. Alt, of Plain, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, then later airlifted to Madison.