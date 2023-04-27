PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week opted not to vote on an ordinance change that would remove apartments as an allowable land use under three city zoning codes but left a moratorium in place that has halted construction on a major development.

Council members now plan to further review the proposal to look more closely at its potential impacts before bringing it back for a vote.

Recommended for you

Tags

(1) comment

dubuque1

NIMBY

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.