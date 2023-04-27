PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week opted not to vote on an ordinance change that would remove apartments as an allowable land use under three city zoning codes but left a moratorium in place that has halted construction on a major development.
Council members now plan to further review the proposal to look more closely at its potential impacts before bringing it back for a vote.
During this week’s council meeting, Joel Callahan, owner of Callahan Construction, shared updated renderings of his plans to build five 16-unit apartment buildings off of Adrina Drive, near U.S. 20. Those updated plans include green space and trees, added retail space and a community for people 55 and older.
Callahan said the updates were developed with and approved by the City Council before the city placed a moratorium on apartment construction last month.
“We worked with the city closely,” Callahan said during the meeting. “We showed them the possibilities we’d like to see in our property. We agreed that if we put the roads in, then they would help us with tax incentives. ... The city gave input, saying, ‘We’d like to see some more brick and stone on the apartments.’ … Then we instantly got cut off.”
Reached Wednesday, Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab said Callahan Construction had worked well with the city.
“The council has nothing but praise for what Mr. Callahan has done,” Pfab said. “He worked diligently with us as he said last night. The council has no bones at all at this point with the project on the first quadrant on his property.”
That, he said, is why the council chose not to vote this week on the proposal to remove apartments from Commercial 1, Commercial 2 and Residential 3 zones. However, the moratorium remains in place as council members further consider the matter.
Pfab said the City Council would hold work sessions with both Callahan and Slavik Nakonechnyy, of Crosvik Development — who also has planned apartments impacted by the city’s proposals — to further “vet” the proposal and its potential impacts.
“We want to find a compromise with Joel and with Slavik on the projects they already have planned,” Pfab said. “I don’t want it to be rushed any more than it felt like it was. A lot of people felt like, ‘Whoa, this came out of nowhere.’ But there is an urgency to get the development ordinance figured out so the developers know where they are.”
City officials and Callahan agreed that the ordinance change as proposed essentially would make his project impossible.
“We have several millions of dollars in this road and infrastructure,” Callahan said of the work already done. “If they pass this zoning change, I’m done. I’m in the middle of my first lot and will be cut off.”
Pfab said Wednesday that the moratorium and proposed ordinance change originated with “complaints or requests” from residents first made to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Residents expressed some of those concerns at this week’s meeting, which drew dozens of attendees.
“I don’t see how apartments will help the people who currently live here,” Jonathan White said. “I’ve moved twice recently to get away from apartments, when they came into the neighborhood I lived in and brought crime.”
Other residents expressed concerns about increased traffic the apartments could create, that the apartments would be filled with “low-income” people who would “trash the place” and leave and about an influx of new families in local schools that already are overcrowded.
Pfab said these concerns are nothing new.
“I believe the concerns are valid and that the citizens like their town and they like our growth,” he said. “But the council has discussed having controlled growth.”
Some residents in attendance who had come to oppose the project said they were pleasantly surprised when they heard the features of Callahan’s plan.
Callahan was joined at the meeting by several area economic development and business leaders who voiced concerns that the city’s proposal to block apartments would scare away property developers and businesses needed to foster that growth.
“We have numerous businesses in the area who have a significant workforce issue. They’re struggling to recruit and retain talent,” said Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs for Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. “One of the things communities like Peosta can do to facilitate that recruitment is encourage development. A lot of these positions are not going to be able to afford a $350,000 home. They can afford a really nice apartment.”
Pat Einarson, owner of Peosta-based Inventory Trading Co., seconded the need to encourage development while acknowledging neighbors’ concerns.
“When I started my business out here, Burds Road was a gravel road,” he said. “Sometimes growth is painful. But we want young people in this community.”
Sempf, Einarson and others also said that the city’s proposal would look to other developers like the city was untrustworthy. Callahan’s attorney said the proposed zoning change also could open the city to lawsuits.
Peosta City Administrator Annette Ernst said following the meeting that the proposed apartments by Callahan and Nakonechnyy would overshoot the 150 apartments needed to support growth projected in the city’s comprehensive plan and housing studies.
NIMBY
