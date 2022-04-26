City of Dubuque officials plan to open just one of their two municipal pools this summer due to understaffing issues.
Flora Pool will open on June 3, a press release states. Sutton Pool is not scheduled to open this summer.
After closing Dubuque’s public pools in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials in 2021 limited the hours of operation at Flora Park and Sutton swimming pools due to staffing shortages. Officials fully opened one pool at a time on an alternating schedule.
Dubuque Leisure Services officials said earlier this year that they planned to fully open both pools this summer but that their ability to do so depended on whether they could hire the needed staff. City staff started accepting applications and conducting interviews earlier, and the city offered to pay for lifeguards’ certification course, which typically costs about $200.
The release states that despite expanded recruitment efforts, the city will not have staffing levels needed to operate both pools safely.
“Flora Pool was chosen because it is the larger of the two pools, is centrally located, and has a bus stop nearby on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said in the release. “Having the larger pool open allows us to maximize lesson offerings as well as greater capacity for open swim times.”
City staff are looking into options to offer a shuttle service to help residents get to Flora Pool. The Jule transportation system does offer free student passes for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, and children ages 5 and younger can ride for free with an adult.
Swim lessons will be offered at Flora Pool, and registration will open on Monday, May 2. More information is available at cityofdubuque.org/swimlessons.