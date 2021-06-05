One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Dubuque.
Jane A. Dean, 53, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets. The report states that Dean was driving east on Dodge when she ran a red light at the intersection and hit a vehicle driven by Ikeson T. Worthon, 21, of Dubuque.
Dean was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.