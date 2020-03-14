MONTICELLO, Iowa — Jones County Conservation is holding a contest for nature photography taken within the county.
First- through third-place prizes will be awarded in the categories of “People in Nature,” “Plants in Nature,” “Animals in Nature” and “Scenic Jones County.”
The contest is open to all ages and abilities.
Entries are due by May 31.
Entry forms are available at jonescountyiowa.org/downloads.
All digital photos and completed entry forms must be emailed to cosnervationofficemg@co.jones.ia.us.
Selected photos will be on display on the Jones County Conservation website and at Central Park Nature Center.