The vehicles filed quietly and slowly past the flag-draped casket on Wednesday.
Handwritten signs were propped in the windshields of some vehicles. All of the vehicles flashed their hazard lights.
Ken Anglin said that, in normal times, his brother’s visitation and funeral probably would have spanned two days and drawn hundreds of mourners.
However, Gary Anglin’s funeral didn’t occur in normal times. Instead, social-distancing requirements and restrictions on gatherings prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic forced family members to create an unusual tribute to the Dubuquer, who died Friday at age 71.
“With the virus, we decided to do the drive-by (tribute),” Ken Anglin said. “Everybody wants to feel a part of it.”
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 110 vehicles drove from Louis Murphy Park along South Grandview Avenue to Rush Street, passing Anglin’s casket and his immediate family members outside St. Columbkille Church.
“Gary was in the (Dubuque) Auxiliary Police for 39 years, and he has been a 71-year member of St. Columbkille,” Ken Anglin said. “He opened the church and closed the church.”
Members of the auxiliary police formed an honor guard from the church entrance to the street. A Dubuque Fire Department ladder truck staged on Holly Street near the intersection with Rush, a massive American flag hanging from the ladder’s basket.
Capt. Scott Crabill, of Dubuque Police Department, stood by as the lengthy vehicle procession passed. Crabill supervises the auxiliary and knew Gary Anglin for decades.
“He donated thousands of hours to the city,” Crabill said. “Through his contacts with the police department and all of the other things he was involved with, his funeral would have been massive.”
The hearse carrying
Anglin’s body and the vehicles carrying his immediate family members received a police escort from Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service to St. Columbkille, then from St. Columbkille to St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa, for burial.
“He was a man who has donated a big part of his whole life to public service,” Crabill said. “It’s a shame we can’t do more. If times were different, we would have afforded him the rites we would give for any fallen officer of our force.”
Family friends Tim and Mary Althaus organized the line of vehicles preparing for the procession at the park. Tim Althaus likened the number of vehicles that turned out for Gary Anglin’s memorial to an iconic movie scene.
“You know, at the end of ‘Field of Dreams,’ you just see this line of cars going and going and going? (Today) there were so many cars, too,” he said. “It gave you goosebumps.”
Gary Anglin was a Vietnam War veteran who volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent De Paul Society and other organizations. He also worked for the funeral home, greeting people at services and filling other roles.
“Gary will be missed,” read one sign waved from the open window of a vehicle in the procession.
Rob Anglin led the procession of vehicles during the drive-by memorial for his uncle.
“It was a beautiful ceremony,” he said. “For what we were allowed to do, we made the best of it. It was good to see the turnout that we had, and it was nice to see all of the people who still love Gary and wanted to pay their respects.”
Deacon Travis King, of St. Columbkille, has known Anglin for about 16 years.
“He would be considered a cornerstone of the parish,” King said. “He was a lifelong member of the parish, and he went to school there. He was very giving of his time.”
King said Anglin helped provide community meals at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, set up for Masses at St. Columbkille and trained the church’s servers for years.
“He was just a good guy all around,” King said.
A funeral held inside the church for immediate family members preceded the drive-by memorial.
In normal circumstances, Anglin’s funeral would have probably drawn hundreds of mourners, King said.
Today, about one dozen mourners stood 6 feet apart in the parking lot across the street from the church, listening to a livestream of the funeral. They recited the rosary and echoed the calls of “amen” made by the family members inside.
“As a parish community, you want to support the family, and we want to provide some closure to the people of the parish,” King said. “It’s great that we get to offer this tribute within the parameters we have to work in.”