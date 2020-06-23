ELIZABETH, Ill. --A garlic-themed event annually hosted in Jo Daviess County will move to a virtual format this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midwest Garlic Fest 2020, scheduled to take place in Elizabeth in August, will be hosted through a variety of online events from Saturday, Aug. 8, to Saturday, Aug. 15, organizers have announced.
Participants are encouraged to visit participating garlic farms and shops. Virtual celebrations will take place throughout the week.
Participating stores also will host special sales on garlic products during the event.