When Dimensional Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2018, its owners envisioned a crowded taproom with flowing beer and lively conversation.
The current state of affairs at the Dubuque brewery looks far different. Customers enter the taproom through a side door and approach an empty bar, where Dimensional’s remaining workers serve beer-to-go in large cans known as crowlers.
Co-owner Tom Rauen is trying to find a silver lining.
He noted that Dimensional recently delivered its beer to the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Waterloo, Iowa, to fulfill orders customers have made online. Newly formed partnerships have enabled Dimensional to begin offering beers from breweries in markets such as Des Moines and Sioux City, Iowa.
“This is a time when you can take the traditional rules and throw them out the window,” Rauen said. “Everyone has a clean slate to rethink and reimagine how you do business and interact with customers. It is kind of fun getting to do that.”
For the most part, however, operating a brewery during the COVID-19 pandemic is anything but fun.
Most breweries have seen on-site sales decline by more than 70%, according to a recent report by Brewers Association.
The nonprofit trade association also found that more than 66% of brewery staff have been laid off or furloughed.
Small, independent breweries — which lean more heavily on taproom sales than their larger counterparts — have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
It is a tough pill to swallow for many in the tri-states.
Tom and Carol Olberding opened Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, Iowa, last summer and quickly developed a loyal following. The pandemic has slowed their momentum and significantly affected sales.
“We were rolling along until this happened,” Tom said. “The most frustrating part is how much of this is still up in the air.”
SHIFTING APPROACH
Breweries have attempted to generate revenue by shifting business models, but the process often has proven costly and complicated.
Olberding said Textile established an online ordering system for food and beer. The Olberdings also purchased a cooler and a “can seamer” to package their brews and make them available on a to-go-basis.
“We have spent a significant amount of money to turn ourselves into a takeout facility,” he said.
Brewing operations have continued amid the health crisis.
Olberding said the brewery’s goal is to come out with a new beer each week, emphasizing that this will encourage customers to come back regularly.
“We know it is critical to keep people interested in our beer and our business,” he said.
Some local brewers have taken to social media to keep customers engaged.
River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue, Iowa, celebrated the release of a new beer, Pink Denim, with a music video in which staff members sampled the new creation. The clip has been viewed more than 1,200 times on Facebook since it was posted a couple of weeks ago.
The brewery’s owners also offered a virtual tour of their new, riverside location, which is slated to open in the summer. Customers could comment or ask questions in real time while viewing the tour on Facebook.
BETTER DAYS AHEAD?
Evolving industry dynamics have resulted in shortages of key supplies
Rauen, of Dimensional Brewing, said there is a shortage of the glassware that is used to make “growlers,” the 64-ounce containers that allow customers to purchase beer from the brewery and take it home. Crowlers also are difficult to procure.
The beer-to-go model might not be built to last anyway, according to the Brewers Association.
Only 40% of breweries said they could sustain current business operations if social distancing practices remain in place for three months or longer. Only 15% could remain open if restrictions lasted six months or more.
At first, the owners of Jubeck New World Brewing Co. in Dubuque weren’t overly concerned about generating revenue during the mandated shutdown. Instead, staff spent the first couple of weeks refinishing the hardwood floors and carrying out other facility improvements.
Realizing the shutdown would be longer than first expected, the brewery recently started to can their beers and sell them on Fridays and Saturdays.
Over the past three weekends, the to-go beer offering has produced solid, if not spectacular, sales. It also has given co-owner Jay Jubeck a chance to reunite with loyal patrons, many of whom don protective face masks during their visits.
“I don’t recognize everybody right away because of the masks,” Jubeck said. “But it is great to see them. They seem happy to be coming in.”
Even so, he acknowledged that the new normal is no replacement for the way it used to be.
“I can’t wait until our customers can sit at the bar and we can have a conversation again,” he said.