Michael Coyle said becoming an Eagle Scout is only the beginning of an important commitment of service to a community.
“I tell (new Eagle Scouts) that they have to get onboard now and give back,” Coyle said Sunday.
Coyle, 76, received the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award Sunday during a Dubuque ceremony that recognized 29 members of the 2020 Eagle Scout class for the Northeast Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America. Coyle’s award is a lifetime achievement honor that has been given locally only once before — to former Iowa State Sen. Tom Flynn, of Epworth, Iowa.
“It is an award that is given to an Eagle Scout with exemplary service to their community throughout the years,” said Anna Hudak, Scout executive and CEO of the council. “It’s a very rare, distinct honor. It is a nationally recognized award.”
Coyle retired from Heartland Financial in December. He previously served as an attorney and partner for Fuerste, Carew, Coyle, Juergens & Sudmeier.
His involvement with local nonprofit organizations includes work with Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Optimist Club of Dubuque and Catholic Charities Foundation. He also is a past chairman of the board of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Coyle joined Scouting as an 8-year-old and earned the Eagle Scout rank in 1959, in his hometown of Mason City, Iowa. He earned the rank before Eagle Scouts were required to complete community service projects.
“I kept with (Scouting) all through high school, and then I gave it up,” he said.
Coyle was opening a checking account in a Dubuque bank after moving to the community in 1970 when he noticed a bronze statue of a Boy Scout on the corner of the banker’s desk and learned that the banker was a local Scouting volunteer.
“He asked, ‘Well, what about you,’ and the next thing I knew I was on the (local) executive council,” Coyle said. “I’ve been here (involved in Scouting) ever since.”
Coyle has served as a board member for the Scouts’ Central Region, Mid-American Council and the local council. He has earned the Silver Beaver, the council’s highest award, and the Silver Antelope, the region’s highest award.
He remains a staunch advocate for the role of Scouting in society.
“We need Scouting now more than we’ve ever needed it because of societal changes, the pandemic and the political scene and world strife,” Coyle said. “This is just a solid organization. We just need the program to help the youth.”
Clay Carton, 19, of Earlville, Iowa, is among the newest Scouts to earn the Eagle rank. Carton cleaned about 60 tombstones at Earlville Fairview Cemetery for his project and followed in family footsteps to become an Eagle.
“All four of my (older) brothers achieved the Eagle rank,” Carton said. “So the pressure was on.”
Another new Eagle, Dominic Hammel, 18, of Dubuque, installed an ADA-accessible water fountain at Four Mounds for his project, which had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Communication was a problem (because of COVID-19),” Hammel said.
Hammel said he was “overwhelmed with pride” to earn the Eagle Scout rank.
“It was my goal when I started Scouting as a Cub Scout,” he said.