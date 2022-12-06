GALENA, Ill. — Police said a southwest Wisconsin man faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena.

Samuel T. Stoddard, 22, of Platteville, Wis., has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, as well as illegal squealing/screeching of tires and unlawful transportation of deer from Wisconsin to Illinois, in connection with the Nov. 26 incident.

This is good police work. Also another case of stupid criminals. Squealing tires and leaving guns in plain view?!?

