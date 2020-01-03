GALENA, Ill. — An annual event linking writers and readers continues to grow in Galena.
Galena LitFest will open Sunday, with events continuing through Jan. 19. This year marks the sixth annual festival, which is organized by the Galena Public Library and held at various venues around town.
Organizer Larissa Distler said the schedule has grown by two events since 2019.
“Readers really enjoy hearing authors speak and aspiring writers also like hearing authors,” said Distler, adult services librarian for Galena Public Library. “It surprises me (that) there are always more people.”
Writing workshops, presentations and a poetry reading are on the schedule, along with a one-woman performance about the life of author Beatrix Potter.
“I’m also always excited by dinners with authors,” Distler said.
This year’s LitFest concludes with a dinner and presentations by two authors — David W. Berner, a prize-winning author from Chicago, and Lorna Landvik, a novelist and comedian from Minneapolis.
Distler spends months planning for each year’s festival and lining up speakers.
“I try to get a variety of people,” she said. “Every one of the major publishing houses have a library liaison within their company,” she said. “I reach out to them to ask, ‘Who do you have who can come speak with us?’ I try to look for authors who are close in proximity.”
Local writer Mary Potter Kenyon is one of the festival’s presenters.
“We all know so many people who want to get published, so I geared mine toward people who are wanting to get published,” Kenyon said. “It’s about breaking into the market with shorter pieces, such as essays.”
The following is this year’s Galena LitFest schedule. Events are free unless noted.
- “Getting Rid of Mabel,” an author reception featuring Keziah Frost, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Amelia’s Under the Lamplight Dinner Theater, 129 S. Main St.
- Dreams in Fiction: A workshop featuring Shawn Shiflett, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
- Writing for Young People workshop featuring Sarah Hammond, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.
- Self-publishing workshop featuring tools from Inkie.org, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Galena Public Library.
- Jane Austen and the Uses of the Gothic, with Carol Poston, 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, at the library.
- A Tale of Beatrix Potter, a brunch featuring a performance by Debra Ann Miller, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12, Fritz and Frites Bistro, 317 N. Bench St. Cost is $30.
- Commando: poetry reading with E’mon Lauren, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, at Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 N. Main St.
- Beginning Writing for Publication with Mary Potter Kenyon, 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, at Galena ARC, 11084 U.S. 20 West..
- Sound Play: A poetry workshop with Faisal Mohyuddin, 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at the library.
- Dining with the Authors, featuring David W. Berner and Lorna Landvik, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St. Cost is $40 to $60.