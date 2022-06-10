Stan Rheingans led the Dubuque Community School District through 10 years of building renovations, technological innovations, curriculum discussions and pandemic precautions.
But it’s not the snow day decisions or the number of computers purchased that he will remember, he said. Rather, it’s the daily work to improve educational outcomes for students, as well as the strong community and staff support he received.
“Educating students and working with families really has been what I’m reflecting back on the most,” he said. “ … Being a superintendent is an interesting, great and stressful job, but when you have that support, the stress diminishes and people understand that together we can accomplish great things.”
Rheingans will leave the district at the end of June to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency. He will be succeeded by Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer.
On Thursday, the district held an open house at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School celebrating Rheingans. He said ahead of the event that his departure is bittersweet, but he leaves with high hopes for the district.
“I believe that change is good for me personally as a leader, but I also think change is good for an organization,” he said. “I’ve been here a decade as superintendent, and it’s time for a new set of eyes and ears and a new look because organizations grow when they have the right change take place.”
Accessibility and accountability
After holding administrative roles in several Iowa districts, Rheingans joined the Dubuque district in 2004 as executive director of human resources before being appointed as superintendent in 2012.
He took the reins at a tumultuous time in the district. Then Superintendent Larie Godinez had resigned in June 2012, two months after the school board voted to consider the termination of her contract because of a “loss of confidence by staff and a failure to lead effectively.”
Rheingans said one of his priorities as superintendent was working to “restore connections” and build community confidence in the district.
“Education, for a long time, sort of existed behind closed doors,” he said. “I think we’ve been successful in opening those doors, whether that’s to parents, the community, the media (or) business partners … and creating a culture open to communication.”
School Board Member Tami Ryan, who already was on the board at the time of Rheingans’ appointment, praised his commitment to holding district officials accountable to the district’s strategic plan, as well as his knack for well-reasoned decision-making.
“One of the things that I credit him for is that he takes a look at the big picture, and he doesn’t let emotions and agendas get in the way of making decisions for the district,” she said.
Process driven, student focused
In his 10 years at the helm, Rheingans said, he learned to slow down and be purposeful when faced with major decisions.
“We all want to solve problems quickly, but sometimes you have to let the system have a process and be methodical so you get to the right outcome — not just an outcome, but the right outcome,” he said.
He is particularly proud of the district’s growing career and technical education program, including partnerships with local employers to introduce students to the trades, as well as collaborations with local colleges to give high school students opportunities for accelerated coursework.
School Board President Kate Parks praised Rheingans as a strong advocate for public education who consistently has kept his focus on students.
“Whether we’re talking about the financial situation, equity, curriculum (or) extracurricular activities, he’s always been focused on the student body and what’s best for them and acknowledging that we do have a diverse student body with a variety of different needs,” she said.
Next steps
In his new position with the AEA, Rheingans will serve the agency’s 21 public school districts and 27 nonpublic schools in Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.
He said a large part of his job will involve supporting services such as special education and professional learning for staff, as well as working with district administrators.
“One role I hope I can play, having served as a superintendent and in administration for years, is to help new superintendents come on board and help mentor them because, throughout the state, superintendents are turning over pretty rapidly,” he said.
He especially looks forward to supporting Hawkins and is “extremely confident” that she has the necessary experience to serve as the district’s next superintendent.
For her part, Hawkins called Rheingans an “unflappable” leader who guided the district through the pandemic and showed her the importance of a student-centered, consistent operational process.
“Stan has been a wonderful mentor to me,” she said. “As I move into the new role, I’ve got some big shoes to fill. However, I also know that in any job, you have to take your personality and make the job your own, and that’s what he’s really taught me about leadership — it’s about who you are and how you treat people.”
