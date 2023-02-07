A task force on Monday night recommended that the Dubuque Community School District construct a new school at the site of Washington Middle School as part of a plan to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two.

The task force of district staff, school board members, parents and community members, along with representatives of Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture, recommended constructing a new middle school to serve 1,200 to 1,250 students at the site at 51 N. Grandview Ave. Under the proposal, the site also would be expanded by acquiring several nearby residential properties.

