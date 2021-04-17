The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyler J. Sternhagen, 30, of 2140 Foye St., was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Friday at his residence on warrants charging domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment, as well as a warrant for a parole violation. Court documents state that Sternhagen assaulted his girlfriend, Elaina A. Bottoms, 26, of the same address, on Feb. 14 in the presence of her two children.
- Christopher R. Comeau, 39, of Canfield Hotel, 36 W. Fourth St., No. 519, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Friday in the lobby of the establishment on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that he assaulted his fiancee, Leighann E. Burdick, 27, of the same address, in the establishment’s lobby and outside of it.
- Latoya T. Moore, 34, of 306½ Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Timothy R. Walsh, 26, of 410 Hill St., was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that he spit at and threw items at nurse Ashleigh J. Miner, 29.
- Cullen T. Henderson, 21, of 3045 Lemon St., was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charges of operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.