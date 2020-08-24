Table Mound Elementary School students stood on orange dots spaced 6 feet apart today as they waited to go inside on the first day of school.
But even though Tristan Hiatt's superhero-themed mask was a little itchy and he had to do a lot of standing before he could enter the building, the new fifth-grader was thrilled to be back at school.
"I really miss school," he said. "I missed the playground. I missed the basketball court."
Thousands of local students headed back to the classroom today as the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts and Holy Family Catholic Schools marked their first day of classes, along with students in many other area districts.
It has been more than five months since Iowa schools closed their buildings in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, staff and administrators have instituted a bevy of new protocols to help mitigate the virus' spread.
Students and educators say those changes will take some getting used to, but they feel good about the new school year and being back on campus.
"I think there's definitely a lot of anticipation," said Matthew Hull, principal at Table Mound. "I think people really want to do their best to keep everyone safe."
This story will be updated.