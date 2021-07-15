DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities are sponsoring a free taxi service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair to reduce the incidence of drunken driving.
Rides home will be available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 15 to 17. Two taxis will be available and will be located near the grandstand entrance and beer hall.
Call 608-726-0242 or 608-726-0247 for rides.
The service is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Darlington Police Department.