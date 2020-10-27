DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Megan Funke returned this school year to Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, she quickly noticed that the plethora of vegetables the school usually provided was absent from the cafeteria.
In order to prevent the spread of germs and keep kids healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school removed its salad bar. After a few weeks without salads, students like Funke began to inquire about the much-loved veggies, hoping the school would be able to offer them again.
“I really love salads because sometimes I am not in the mood to eat anything else,” said Funke, 18. “I really missed the salad bar. Most people are trying to eat more vegetarian or vegan, and this is really helpful.”
Recently, thanks to a state grant, the school district started offering another option. Beckman Catholic High School and St. Francis Xavier School are offering individually packaged, “grab-and-go” salads every day during lunch. The salads are filled with fresh romaine lettuce or spinach as well as cucumbers from Dyersville business FarmTek.
Emily Snyder, the food service director for both schools, said she submitted a grant application for Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Local Produce and Protein Program in September and recently was awarded funding to start purchasing produce from local farmers as well as coolers for the new grab-and-go salads.
“The kids love it,” she said. “It’s really nice for them. With COVID, we had to take away the salad bar, and that was one of the things a couple weeks into the year, I got lots of questions of when I would add the salad bar back.”
Both schools received a total of up to $3,000 to purchase equipment and $2,000 to purchase farm-fresh produce, which will last through December, Snyder said.
“It’s nice to have nice fruits and vegetables for kids, and it’s nice to develop good eating habits,” said Beckman Principal Marcel Kielkucki. “We have noticed the kids are really enjoying it. The first couple of days, we ran short because there was such a demand.”
FarmTek General Manager Martina Bockenstedt called it “a wonderful partnership.”
“For us, it has been a great opportunity to provide something locally,” she said. “We already work with a lot of the restaurants, but we haven’t worked with many of the school districts.”
But it isn’t just Beckman and St. Francis Xavier that have started supplying students with local produce. Other schools in the area also have received funding.
Students in Western Dubuque Community School District can grab fresh dairy products such as cheese and yogurt during lunchtime, said Kyle Gansen, the district’s director of food and nutrition services.
“The nice thing about this grant is the fact that we can spend money locally with places like WW Homestead Dairy and the Iowa Food Hub,” he said. “This grant money allows us to increase what we can spend on fresh, local produce and help support the local economy.”
Gansen said the school district received $4,600 for produce and $5,000 for equipment, which was used to buy two open coolers.
Funding also has been allocated to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, which this week started serving fresh sliced apples from Orchard Landing, of Hanover, Ill., and which soon will receive cheese curds and other local options, said Marie Miller, the system’s director of food and nutrition.
“We are really excited because some of our early childhood snacks will be cheese curds,” she said. “I think it is a wonderful thing, and that way we can support these businesses that are local, and local farmers.”
Dubuque Community School District received $10,000 to put toward fresh produce for each of its schools, said Joann Franck, the school district’s manager of food and nutrition services.
The district has purchased apples from an orchard in Sherrill, Iowa, as well as cheese curds and vegetables from Iowa producers.
“We got some lettuce, and it’s bright green and beautiful,” she said. “We make sure kids have an understanding of where their food is coming from, and being a part of that I think is perfect.”
Other local schools have not been able to take the step of working with local producers yet but hope to do so eventually.
“We work through the state’s summer food program, so we get our produce as locally as possible,” said Bill Caron, superintendent of the Scales Mound, Ill., school district.
Laurie Simmons, food services director for Lancaster (Wis.) Community Schools, said the school district has not been able to acquire locally grown produce yet, but if the option became available, she would love to offer it to students.