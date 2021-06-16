Outlaw country star to appear next month in Dubuque

A star of the modern outlaw country music movement will return to Dubuque next month.
Cody Jinks will perform July 17 at Five Flags Center. Whitey Morgan will perform in support.
Jinks last appeared at Five Flags in November 2018, when he drew a crowd of 2,200. His albums include “I’m Not the Devil,” “Lifers,” “After the Fire” and “The Wanting.”
Morgan has released five studio albums during the past 15 years.
Tickets range from $30 to $200 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.