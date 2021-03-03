Registration is open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Heroes Summer Academy.
The five-week program for elementary school students will be held from June 21 through July 23.
Classes will be held from morning through about noon at sites in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa. Students entering grades kindergarten through fifth are eligible.
The theme this year is Reading Colors Your World.
The cost is $375, with limited scholarship opportunities available for families in need.
Visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-258-2110 in Dubuque or 563-543-5216 in Dyersville for more information or to register.