DYERSVILLE, Iowa — More than $28,000 has been raised this year for Dyersville Area Relay for Life, and donations are being accepted until Aug. 31.
The annual fundraiser for American Cancer Society had been slated for late May, but then it went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release noted.
“Despite this year’s hurdles, we found a new way to come together and make the Relay for Life a success,” the release stated. “Together, we are attacking cancer from every angle and creating a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer.”
More than $114,000 was raised last year.
To make a donation, visit www.relayforlife.org/dyersvilleia.