PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County sex offender recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for another sex crime and other charges.
Brice A. Heinze, 30, of Peosta, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to charges of third-degree sexual abuse, assault causing serious injury and a parole violation as part of a plea agreement.
Following his prison time, he will be on parole for the rest of his life.
As part of the plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
Heinze was arrested in October on warrants for the charges. Court documents state that he physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in August.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The Iowa Sex Offender Registry states that Heinze was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 2014 in Clayton County.