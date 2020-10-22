EARLVILLE, Iowa — A project several years in the making to remember deceased service veterans is taking shape, thanks to Carpenter-Diesch-White American Legion Post 436 in Earlville.
It is placing a medallion at the headstone of each veteran’s grave.
Doug Dabroski discovered an old list of veterans’ graves. With the help of the Delaware County Veterans’ Administration, 30 medallions were provided for placement.
The medallions, supplied by Veterans Affairs, are era-specific to the time served by each veteran. Currently, seven different markers are available: GAR (Civil War), World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War and for any service person not falling into any of these, Veteran. At this time, all except Gulf War are represented in both St. Joseph and Fairview cemeteries.
The board of each cemetery has requested these markers be placed in the foundation of the headstone. Several members of the Earlville American Legion spent a recent Saturday morning placing missing markers as needed. Going through the cemetery, they checked medallions already in place for damage, ensuring they are in the correct place and securing them.
If a loved one’s grave is not marked, call post Commander Loras Mensen at 563-875-7886.