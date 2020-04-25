Prospective Clarke University students now can tour the school and meet with an admissions counselor and faculty members without ever setting foot on campus.
With the school’s buildings mostly empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current students, faculty and staff have turned to virtual methods of introducing potential Clarke students to campus.
“So far, that has gone really well,” said Jason Harmon, vice president for enrollment management. “The current students have mentioned that our prospective students have been really engaged.”
Officials at Clarke and other tri-state colleges have ramped up efforts in recent weeks to reach prospective students virtually while the pandemic prevents in-person visits. Some schools also have adjusted admissions processes in an effort to ease students’ concerns.
“There are a lot of people who want to be visiting,” said Kyle Klapatauskas, director of admissions at Loras College in Dubuque. “There are a lot of people who have questions, so it’s trying to meet people where they’re at.”
Virtual visitsLocal college officials said they have started to offer or are revamping existing options for students to take virtual tours and to meet remotely with faculty and staff.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville is offering virtual campus visits in which students attend an information session, visit with faculty and staff about different academic departments and meet with representatives from other campus resources, said Elizabeth Niehaus, assistant director of recruitment.
At Northeast Iowa Community College, success coaches are offering virtual tours over video chats, taking students through 360-degree images of various parts of campus, said Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement.
“(Staff) feel like they’re really gaining connections with students, even though we can’t be with them face-to-face,” Knight said.
Officials at Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa, put together a series of videos to create virtual tours to send to prospective students, walking them through the school’s facilities.
They are working on putting together a more professional virtual tour that they can continue using after the pandemic, said Len Uhal, vice president for admissions.
“It’s a learning curve for us because we haven’t done it before, but we feel like we’re having a pretty good effect,” Uhal said.
Admissions adjustmentsSome tri-state colleges also have adjusted the admissions process in an effort to remove barriers prospective students might face.
At the University of Dubuque, officials are allowing students to self-report their grade-point averages and admissions test scores to review applicants for acceptance. After students are accepted, staff will work with them to obtain supporting documents, said Bob Broshous, associate vice president and dean of admission.
Officials at UD also have removed application fees and requirements for applicants to obtain teacher recommendations.
“Where we have been is really focused on trying to remove barriers which are real or perceived,” Broshous said.
Clarke University officials decided to leave it to students to determine whether they want to submit their ACT and SAT scores.
Students who wanted to retake the test to obtain a better score but couldn’t because of the pandemic can have their file reviewed with that in mind, Harmon said. Students who did not take either test also will have the chance to be considered.
UD officials still are requiring students to send in test scores, Broshous said, noting that most high school seniors have already taken the ACT or SAT. However, they are examining the applications of students who have not and will waive the requirement on a case-by-case basis.
Future prospectsLocal college officials say it is too soon to say just how COVID-19 might impact enrollment in the fall.
Klapatauskas said students who previously committed to Loras have generally maintained plans to attend the school this fall. However, a few people who were considering Loras have opted not to come to the school, saying they want to stay closer to home because of the pandemic.
Conversely, some tri-state students who would normally leave town to go to college also might opt to stay closer to home, Klapatauskas said.
Kyle Bennett, recruitment coordinator for Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, said enrollment has been stable so far, but it is hard to tell just what the fall will bring.
“When unemployment is high, people are looking for new careers. We might see an increase in people wanting to do our programs,” he said. “We have a lot of online programming, so if people are uncomfortable being in-person and they want a career where they could maybe work from home or do their schooling online, I think we have a lot of options there as well.”