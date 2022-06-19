The company also promoted Myra Elliott to patient care coordinator.
McGraw-Hill announced:
Angela Petit Lichter was promoted to associate portfolio manager.
Nancy Trowbridge was promoted to business development representative.
Trevor Kluesner was hired as a business development representative.
Cortney Kieffer was transferred to lead custom project manager.
HTLF announced:
Brent Wilker was promoted to treasury investment manager.
James Wacker was promoted to financial planning and analysis senior financial analyst.
Andrew Busch and Chris Becklin, of Origin Design, graduated from the American Council of Engineering Companies Wisconsin Leadership Institute. The program gives participants well-rounded training on the business side of the profession. This is the fourth year that Origin Design has participated in the program.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. announced the promotions of Allison McQuistion and Abby Redlinger to staff accountants.
Holiday Inn Express Platteville received the highest award from IHG Hotels & Resorts, the Spirit of True Hospitality Award, for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes exceptional performance among several key customer criteria, including cleanliness and overall customer service and satisfaction.
