Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday included the following:
Bies Drive apartment complex
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize the reclassification of two 40,000-square-foot parcels from commercial to residential zoning.
Background: Callahan Construction intends to construct a rental housing complex off Bies Drive in Dubuque’s West End on empty parcels adjacent to Bies Drive to the west, Hills & Dales Childcare Center and Phoenix Theatres to the east and Kebbie Drive to the north.
Two 28-unit apartment buildings would be surrounded by 56 outdoor parking stalls and green space along the perimeter and a row of detached garages with 32 parking spots.
What’s next: The project must undergo a site plan review before construction can begin, and plans would require council approval following staff review.
Stoneman and JFK roads project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with GreenState Credit Union for the construction of public roadway improvements at the intersection of Stoneman Road and John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: GreenState Credit Union recently submitted preliminary plans to develop the former Richardson Motors site at the intersection of Stoneman Road and JFK to use as a banking facility and commercial strip mall. A study indicated that an offsite public roadway and intersection improvements, including a turning lane on Stoneman Road along with a future turn lane on JFK, will be needed to accommodate the traffic generated by the additional businesses.
What’s next: The city will design and construct all of the offsite roadway improvements, and GreenState will reimburse the city for actual costs. The required offsite roadway improvements must be completed prior to the opening of the bank or any strip mall businesses. GreenState will be responsible for the offsite roadway improvements, including the grading for a right turn lane for southbound JFK and the construction of a left turn lane for eastbound Stoneman Road. It will also pay for the installation of a new public sidewalk along the property.
Delhi Street rezoning
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize the rezoning of a vacant 6,021-square-foot property at 1597 Delhi St. from an institutional district to a commercial neighborhood shopping center district.
Background: A two-story building owned by UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital was constructed in 1993 and used by DuMed. The business conducted sales of home health care products and medical uniforms. Since the business’ closure several years ago, it has remained empty.
The property was previously zoned for commercial use.
What’s next: If approved, a business could be operated within the existing structure, but if the building is demolished, the applicant must provide a site plan and undergo a development review process, which includes screening by city departments. Future plans would require council approval.