News in your town

AI challenge sheds light on potential for Dubuque traffic control system

Biz Buzz: Resident opens 2nd fitness facility; coffee shop enjoys 2nd act; new gym in southwest Wisconsin

Cascade couple auctioning off car collection for child cancer charity

Man stopped near Dubuque with 1 pound of meth pleads guilty, faces life in prison

Person who makes a difference: Maquoketa woman leads pantry through pandemic

Young people drive development of future Presidential Plaza in Cuba City

Jo Daviess center awarded $7,000 for seniors affected by COVID-19

Field of Dreams to host First Responders Appreciation Day featuring Chicago, N.Y. police

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

Man sentenced for displaying gun during argument in Dubuque

32 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties with increases

'Ruby Strong' truck drives support for family, awareness of leukemia

12 local leaders honored with Women of Achievement Awards

Police: Dubuquer assaults man with rock, steals backpack

Strong winds topple trees in southwest Wisconsin

Girl Scouts launch free, virtual kindergarten readiness program

Field of Dreams to host First Responders Appreciation Day featuring Chicago, N.Y. police

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Dean's list: DMACC

President's list: Alabama

More local adults returning to college to upskill

Politics: Finkenauer vs. Hinson fundraising thrived during pandemic

During Dubuque NAACP event, attendees talk needed changes to criminal justice system

48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; more cases reported in 7 other local counties

Local law enforcement reports

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

City of Dubuque confirms internal investigation into arrest; activists say video shows 'questionable force'

Dubuque County Conservation seeks funding for waterway improvements

Rural Epworth farm family rebuilds home, life after storm

A 'summer like no other:' Local families, officials navigate youth programs during pandemic

Stretch of busy Dubuque roadway to close for months

Graduates: UW-Platteville

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

UPDATE: City of Dubuque confirms internal investigation into Friday night arrest

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; more cases in Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Graduates: Clarke University