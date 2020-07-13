The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Michael R. Roepke Jr., 42, of 529 Greenwood Court, reported the theft of a $550 cellphone at about 3 p.m. Friday from the 4200 block of Dodge Street.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Michael R. Roepke Jr., 42, of 529 Greenwood Court, reported the theft of a $550 cellphone at about 3 p.m. Friday from the 4200 block of Dodge Street.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town