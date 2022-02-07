Dubuque County provided drastically less financial assistance for rent and utilities in recent months, after bringing the program back in-house and working with nonprofits.
The county’s general assistance program provides qualifying residents with one-time payments for rent, utilities or burial. In recent years, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors outsourced its management to nonprofit Resources Unite, but brought it back under the Veterans Affairs Department beginning in July. At the same time, the program was added to a suite of resources accessible through a hotline operated by Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa.
Since then, the number of county residents receiving payments from the county dropped a great deal.
Veterans Affairs Executive Director Randy Rennison reported to supervisors that just seven applicants for general assistance had been paid for rent or utility assistance since his department took over distributions. And, he said, the department had only processed eight applications.
“We don’t know if it’s people getting the extra child care monthly or the other stimulus money or the other agencies helping out,” he said. “But, we’re the (provider) of last resort.”
By contrast, when Resources Unite Executive Director Josh Jasper reported to the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7 of last year, 127 applications for rent or utility assistance had been approved since July 1, 2020.
Supervisor Ann McDonough pointed out that much more had changed in the community than just the way the county ran its general assistance program in that time.
“There are tremendously more resources, federal and state, allocated to other entities that maybe didn’t have funding before,” she said. “In any other year, that might be coming to us. For the first time, the county is using this well. Whatever the issue is that presents, you let the agency who is expert in that help first. Utilities being shut off go to HACAP, where they have the best resources from the federal government for that.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff also pointed to much lower unemployment since the change.
“A lot of these people are also getting jobs now and becoming self-sustaining,” he said. “They don’t need our help.”
However, Supervisor Jay Wickham — who had opposed bringing the program back inside the county government — said that in reality the county is providing less assistance to residents.
“We budgeted $120,000,” he said. “At this pace, we’ll only be using about 15% of that. Was the intent to really limit the amount of assistance we’re providing in rent and utilities? Because that is what appears has happened. We are serving less people. That was not my intent or goal.”
Pothoff argued that the county was never supposed to have spent as much on assistance as it had in years before the change.
“I think it’s being run how it’s supposed to be run now — we being the provider of last resort,” he said. “The coordinated entry is working pretty well. It’s getting spread out among all the agencies, instead of where we were just paying them.”
McDonough and Pothoff did not wish to decrease the amount budgeted to the program just because of the drop in use.
The program also funded 30 burials, in line with previous years.