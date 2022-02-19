Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, unveiled a proposal by Democrats in the Iowa House of Representatives to reform the state’s bottle deposit law, which includes increased revenue for redemption centers.
Isenhart met with Center Redemption co-owners Shannon and Steven Moller, who enthusiastically supported the proposed change to the current program, under which consumers pay a 5-cent deposit when purchasing carbonated and alcoholic beverages and receive 5 cents back when they return the container to a store or redemption center.
However, the bill would impact beverage distributors, manufacturers and retailers, who have disagreed during past talks about changes to the bottle bill. And Republicans, who control the Iowa House, are working on their own reforms that, so far, include none of the provisions in the Democrats’ plan.
The Democrats’ bill would create a public system for container redemption that would be under control of the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division.
“We’ll have more transparency, more accountability and the ability to make the system more effective and seamless as a whole,” Isenhart said.
He said he thinks his party’s plan, introduced in the House on Wednesday, still would give most stakeholder groups what they want “in the grand scheme of things.” While the bill missed the Friday deadline to be approved by a committee, Democrats plan to introduce their proposal as an amendment to the Republicans’ version of the bill.
The Democrats’ proposal would increase the handling fee redemption centers receive for processing containers from 1 cent to 3 cents, which pleased Shannon Moller, who said the 1-cent rate is barely manageable.
“Since COVID, we have to pay people more, because they can go down the street anywhere and make $16 or $17 an hour. We’re so restricted by that 1 cent that we can’t afford to pay that,” she said.
To pay for the increased fee, the bill would require manufacturers, distributors and retailers to each pay 0.5 cents per container. The bill also expands the list of accepted containers to include juice, tea and water bottles, which Isenhart said should help the financial viability of redemption centers.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, criticized Democrats in a written response for filing their bill shortly before the deadline and said some provisions in their proposal were not in Republicans’ plans.
“I have no interest in increasing deposit amounts or expanding redeemable containers, and as far as I am concerned, use of ABD for enforcement is off the table,” she said. “Our intent is to fix the current system, including an increase in handling fees (to 2 cents) for redemption centers, and giving enforcement authority with teeth to the (Iowa Department of Natural Resources), or we will need to find ways to bolster curbside recycling in our state and repeal the antiquated law entirely.”