Sarah Reicks joined First Community Trust as vice president and trust officer.
RSM US LLP announced the following promotions:
Johnathan Glaser to audit services senior associate.
Crystal Hoefer to senior director of audit services.
Clarice LeBlanc to manager of audit services.
Jake Oberbroeckling and Andy Salwolke to audit services supervisors.
Amber Droessler to tax services manager.
Mitch Gaul and Jalen Strunk to tax services senior associates.
Rachael Schueller to tax services supervisor.
Derrek Atherley to consulting services director.
Tim LaGrange, Jase Grant, Wyatt Less, Nathan Markus, Micah Metheny, and Cory Weinschenk to services senior associates.
Shelby Jaeger, Brett Leibold and Mike Vondra to consulting services supervisors.
Ken Osterhaus, Kayla Sieverding and Heather Vance to consulting services managers.
Mike Wagner to internal client services’ pipeline development team lead.
Jeffrey Fogle and Jeanne Tobin have joined Medical Associates’ acute care department.
The following new providers joined Grant Regional Health Center:
David Casillas Plazola to family medicine and obstetrics.
Dale Chilson to ENT and as a facial plastic surgeon.
Rachel Loeffelholz as a family nurse practitioner.
Clarke University announced the following new hires:
Shelley Decker as coordinator of academic affairs.
Nicholas Benson as assistant professor of communication.
Richard Grove as assistant professor of psychology.
Brandon Rogers as instructor of nursing.
Vapordeal Sanders as assistant professor of business.
Michaela Koch as visiting assistant professor of education.
Jackie Hunter as assistant professor of education.
Brenna Burgart as visiting assistant professor of psychology.
Jackie Jaeger as assistant professor of accounting.
Keisy Peryl Xavier as staff accompanist.
Mason Randall and Nick Young as assistant football coaches.
Terri Mayberry as director of cheer and dance.
Kathleen Sinclair as director of campus ministry.
Kristen Duross as assistant softball coach.
Kathryn Lindsay and Francesca LaTorraca as athletic trainers.
Irene Carlquist as head women’s lacrosse coach.
Johanna Wahlert as an administrative assistant and special events coordinator for institutional advancement.
Elena Dominguez as development officer for digital communications.
Jordan Burkholder as an admissions counselor and assistant track coach.
Sylma Fernandez as a financial aid outreach coordinator.
Nicole Herrig as a campus experience manager.
Christine Dempewolf as a financial aid services coordinator.
Annika Sunleaf as an admissions counselor.
Lori Launspach as a cashier.
Jason Benn to maintenance.
Benjamin MacDonald as a groundskeeper.
Christina Ties, Kathleen Stoffel and Marcia Smith as custodians.
Ella Lahey as an accounts payable coordinator.
Paul Kurutsides as digital media & event specialist.
Melissa McGinnis as an accountant.
Jeffrey Kerkhoven as Café 1843 shift manager.
Platteville (Wis.) City Manager Adam Ruechel was appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities board of directors.
MercyOne Eastern Iowa President Kay Takes won the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve Patriot award. The award recognizes supervisors nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator.
