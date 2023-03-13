EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Authorities have charged the operator of an all-terrain vehicle for a 2021 rollover crash that killed a passenger in Delaware County.
Hanna L. Meese, 26, of Edgewood, was arrested March 4, on a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, according to online court documents.
Meese’s last name was Koloc at the time of the crash on May 2, 2021.
Documents state that Meese was operating an ATV about 7:55 p.m. May 2 on Wood Edge Drive in Edgewood with passenger Jordan G. Cabalka, 32, of Edgewood. Meese failed to maintain control while negotiating a curve in the roadway and she and Cabalka were both ejected from the ATV.
Cabalka sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Meese suffered serious injuries and was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Meese’s blood was drawn as a result of a search warrant and was tested at the Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory in Ankeny.
Documents state that testing revealed a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, Iowa’s legal limit.
The charge resulted from “a technical investigation (that) was conducted on scene along with interviews,” documents state.
Meese’s initial appearance is scheduled for April 5 in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.