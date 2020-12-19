A Dubuque woman is charged with prostitution.
Sara E. Wells, 29, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on a warrant for that charge. She has since posted bond and been released from jail.
Court documents state that police responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 after a robbery was reported.
Police said Thomas R. Specht, 39, of 601 Garfield Ave., No. 207 reported that he had agreed to meet up with a woman that he met through an “adult services” website after they exchanged a series of text messages in which they negotiated a price for sex. He said that when he arrived in the area, a woman and a man walked up to him, pushed him against his vehicle, grabbed his wallet out of his pocket and took $80 before fleeing into a nearby residence.
Police later saw Wells exit the residence, and Specht said she was the woman involved.
Documents state that Wells admitted to going to the area to meet up with Specht and taking him into a residence, then he gave her $80. She told police that she asked what he wanted for the money, and when he said sex, she refused and also refused to give him back his money before kicking him out of the residence.
A warrant for Wells’ arrest was issued Dec. 3. Police told the Telegraph Herald that charges are pending against Specht.