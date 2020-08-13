University of Dubuque officials were relying less and less on ACT and SAT scores in evaluating prospective students in recent years.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted students’ ability to take college entrance exams, university officials determined that it made sense to take the final step and drop the requirement for those tests altogether.
“We just have a better way of determining the potential for success,” said Robert Broshous, vice president of enrollment management and dean of admission.
UD and other local colleges are among hundreds of schools that have dropped standardized testing requirements this year — at least temporarily — as an admissions requirement. The move comes during the pandemic, but local school leaders said they had been discussing the issue long before that.
They said the current wave of schools adopting “test-optional” policies has the potential to reshape that aspect of the college admissions process, even after the health crisis has subsided.
“I think the test-optional absolutely is going to stick for a lot of institutions,” said Kyle Klapatauskas, director of admission at Loras College in Dubuque. “And I wouldn’t be surprised if it stuck with Loras.”
‘Leveling the playing field’
Several area four-year colleges have instituted test-optional admissions policies in recent months.
At UD, officials decided to permanently make ACT and SAT scores an optional part of the admissions process. Clarke University and University of Wisconsin-Platteville have suspended test requirements for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years.
At Loras, applicants do not need to submit a standardized test score if their high school GPA is 3.0 or higher. Students with a GPA of 2.75 to 2.99 can submit a test score or teacher references, while students with a lower GPA are required to submit scores. The school will be test-optional for at least two years but could make the change permanent, Klapatauskas said.
Nationwide, about 400 four-year schools have adopted test-optional policies this spring and summer at least temporarily, according to National Center for Fair and Open Testing, which seeks to promote such programs.
Susan Burns, vice president for academic affairs at Clarke, said high school students have faced serious challenges accessing the ACT and SAT due to test cancellations, health concerns and other issues.
Victoria Livingston, executive director of enrollment and student success at UW-P, said she has heard stories of students struggling to take their test.
“It’s really about leveling the playing field as much as possible and making sure that we give students the opportunity to be a UW-Platteville student and not hold them accountable for something that was entirely outside of their control,” she said.
However, officials at local schools said they were discussing test-optional policies before the pandemic.
At UD, officials consider a variety of metrics in evaluating prospective students, such as family history, essays, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities, Broshous said.
By eliminating the testing requirement, UD officials seek to remove barriers that students might face in deciding whether to apply. That could, in turn, increase the diversity of students looking to come to UD, he said.
Klapatauskas said he has noticed that some students hesitate to apply for college because they have good GPAs but are worried about their test scores.
“Students would hold off on applying or sending you their materials because they didn’t want to be denied,” he said.
Officials from ACT wrote in a statement to the Telegraph Herald that they respect colleges’ right to set their admissions policies but that ACT scores “do add meaningful insights to admissions, placement and scholarship decisions.”
“Research shows that the ACT is highly predictive of a student’s first-year college grades, retention, cumulative GPA and graduation,” the statement read.
Lasting impact
Burns said that while Clarke’s decision to use a test-optional policy currently is temporary, officials will continue to discuss the place of standardized testing in admissions.
“There are college-age students, high school graduates who have different levels of access to resources, and we know that part of our mission and values is to be committed to the common good,” Burns said. “Does it makes sense for Clarke to maintain this requirement that doesn’t necessarily give access to all?”
Officials from ACT wrote that they take “great care” in ensuring their test is “fair to all students” and that they focus on “closing gaps in equity, opportunity and achievement for underserved populations through the power of partnerships, research, accessibility and social impact.”
Broshous said he believes standardized testing still will have a role in admissions processes, but a different one. What that looks like is up to schools.
“It will change the landscape for sure,” he said. “(It’s) just a matter of trying to figure out what each school needs to do to support their mission and support their processes.”