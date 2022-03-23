Two years after the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the tri-state area, court proceedings and law enforcement procedures are nearly back to normal.
Courthouses and law enforcement entities had to make changes after the pandemic began in order to keep things running as much as possible while keeping people safe.
Now, only some of those changes remain, and some officials believe the pandemic-related modifications to the legal system that will stay in place will improve the system.
“Once we get entirely back to normal, and we’re close, I would say that the effect of the pandemic (on court proceedings) is going to primarily be positive,” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter. “We’ve been taught to do things more remotely and perhaps more efficiently.”
Immediately following the start of the pandemic, most court proceedings pivoted to a virtual format — except for jury trials.
In March 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court issued the first of several orders to suspend jury trials, which were allowed to resume in February 2021. Courtroom officials then had to try a backlog of cases for defendants who exercised their right to speedy trials.
“We went through a few months at least where things were very quiet and slow, and then there were a few months on the backside where things went crazy,” Bitter said. “But we’re pretty well past that now.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department’s biggest concern at the start of the pandemic was getting personal protective equipment to keep deputies safe.
“Law enforcement involves close, face-to-face contact,” Kennedy said. “You can’t avoid that.”
Toward the beginning of the pandemic, the Iowa Supreme Court allowed for the use of more signature or unsecured appearance bonds for people arrested on lower-level warrants, a practice still in place today.
Kennedy said there has been no word from the court yet on keeping or stopping this process, but being able to release some people sooner has been beneficial.
“Occasionally, some people are arrested multiple times, and then they go and sit for months on low-level bonds,” Kennedy said. “This keeps those people out. I hope it continues this way. And in terms of arrestees, we don’t see or notice an uptick in crime because those people weren’t in jail.”
Kennedy added that Dubuque County Jail only experienced one significant COVID-19 outbreak in the past two years. In June 2020, the jail’s inmate population had nearly 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Since then, Kennedy said a few cases have come into the jail, but the June 2020 outbreak was “by far the biggest and the bulk of our cases.”
A jail renovation project, completed in October, also helped divide open cell blocks and can reduce the future spread of disease.
“Instead of having these huge, open floors where respiratory particles can float around, now things are more segregated,” Kennedy said.
He also said he thinks that law enforcement procedures essentially are back to normal.
“I don’t know in the end if you’ll see much difference today than in fall of 2019,” he said.
While Bitter said the new ability to conduct virtual court proceedings is a positive, he noted that people now seem to expect constant virtual options going forward.
While shorter hearings and hearings that don’t have to be on the record can be conducted virtually, Bitter said some instances, such as when attorneys want to use multiple exhibits, are more difficult to hold virtually.
But Bitter said he believes virtual court proceedings are here to stay.
“Particularly with people’s internet speeds increasing, and almost everyone has a smartphone, I do think virtual proceedings would have come forward and continued to evolve,” he said. “But there’s no question it happened much more quickly during COVID out of necessity.”