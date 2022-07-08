BALDWIN, Iowa -- A Jackson County man recently won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Gary Bramer, 60, of Baldwin, won the prize playing the $30 Win Big scratch game, according to the Iowa Lottery.

A press release states that Bramer purchased the ticket at a convenience store in Marion. 

The Iowa Lottery website lists the odds of winning a $30,000 prize in the Win Big game as 1 in about 24,000.

