The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday reversed a decision by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution, prompting both celebration and concern from area lawmakers and officials on both sides of the aisle.
Friday’s ruling overturned a district court’s decision blocking a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. The district court judge cited the state high court’s 2018 ruling that abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law.
In its 2018 ruling, the state Supreme Court said that “autonomy and dominion over one’s body go to the very heart of what it means to be free.”
On Friday, however, the court concluded that the 2018 ruling “insufficiently recognizes that future human lives are at stake.” The decision returned the waiting-period case to district court.
“It really means that we have an opportunity to protect life at the earliest stages, and all stages, from conception to natural death,” said state Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. “This is definitely a good day.”
In contrast, state Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, called the ruling “a step backwards” for Iowans.
“It is disturbing and distracting to me to watch years of precedent be disregarded and dismissed so easily,” she said, referring both to the Iowa court’s reversal and to expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. “It’s very clear that Iowans will likely lose the right to make health care decisions about their own body because of Republican politicians.
“I trust women and families to make decisions about when they’re starting a family and about their reproductive health, and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make sure to preserve that right.”
The reversal of the decision after just four years reflects a dramatic change in the court’s makeup. Gov. Kim Reynolds has named four justices since 2017, and six of the seven people on the court have been appointed by Republican governors.
“Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday. “The Iowa Supreme Court reversed its earlier 2018 decision, which made Iowa the most abortion-friendly state in the country. Every life is sacred and should be protected, and as long as I’m governor that is exactly what I will do.”
During a virtual press conference on Friday, Sheena Dooley, Iowa communications manager for Planned Parenthood North Central States, emphasized that abortion remains legal in Iowa. The state currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Dooley said Planned Parenthood is “devastated and deeply disappointed” by the ruling, which she said leaves Iowans’ reproductive freedoms “hanging by a thread.”
She added that Planned Parenthood would work with abortion providers and patients during implementation of the 24-hour waiting period, which she described as medically unjustified and likely to disproportionately affect marginalized communities.
“It really widens inequalities and inequities in the health system and puts more of a burden on people who maybe don’t have the resources,” she said, noting that the additional appointments the law requires can cause travel expenses, time off work and child care needs to pile up for women.
Lundgren, however, praised the 24-hour waiting period, which she said lets women “gather more information before making what is definitely a life-altering decision.”
Lundgren rose to prominence in 2018 managing Republicans’ “heartbeat bill” that banned abortions after detection of a heartbeat, which was later struck down in the courts. She said Friday’s ruling offers an opportunity to revive conversations around the fetal heartbeat bill.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean we will ever have an outright full abortion ban in this state,” she said. “That’s something we have to have conversations about with our constituents, … but what I would love to see is that we can get to the heartbeat bill.”
Augustine Payne, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, said he was excited by the court’s ruling.
“I think it’s a victory for the pro-life cause and for the state of Iowa. We’ve become a government that’s more aligned with its Constitution,” he said. “Roe v. Wade has stood for 49 years, which was too long, so we’re happy to see this progress within four years with the Iowa (Supreme Court) decision. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, also described the ruling as a positive step.
“I think my constituents are all for the Supreme Court overturning this,” he said. “This fights to protect our unborn, and Iowa House Republicans remain committed to protecting the unborn.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she was disappointed but not surprised by the state Supreme Court’s ruling.
“I think that the lesson that we need to learn from all the things that have been happening regarding our Constitutional rights and freedoms is that no generation can sit upon its freedoms,” she said. “No generation can sit on the sidelines and think that this system of governance will stay intact, because it will not if the people are not informed or involved in their government.”
