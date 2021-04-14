A new splash pad and playground could open at Dubuque’s Comiskey Park as soon as early next year.
The Dubuque Park and Recreation Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of a concept master plan and phase 1 proposal for the Comiskey Park redesign and expansion project. The Re-Imagine Comiskey plan includes constructing a splash pad and playground near the existing building located on the south side of the park, adding two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and a parking lot and utilizing an adjacent parcel to expand the park’s size.
The $2.8 million project would be split into two phases, with the first phase including the construction of the splash pad and playground equipment, along with turning the adjacent parcel purchased by the city and what formerly was a portion of Washington Street into greenspace. The original parking lot would remain until the completion of the new parking lot during the second phase of the project.
Marie Ware, leisure services manager for the city, said that first phase of the project, if approved by Dubuque City Council, is anticipated to begin construction in September and be completed by spring 2022.
“We have the funding for that first phase, so we want to move on getting that complete,” Ware said. “Once that is complete, we’ll move onto the second phase.”
The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $1.6 million. About $600,000 will be funded through grants the city has been approved for, including a $508,000 Land and Water Outdoor Recreation Legacy Grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation. The remainder will be covered through city funding, though Ware noted the city is still applying for eligible grants for the project. The city had originally budgeted about $1.2 million for the project, including grant funds.
When completed, the park would be expanded by two acres, bringing it up to 5.69 acres. The concept master plan includes removing existing basketball courts and playground equipment to make way for a large playing field, adding in multiple picnic areas and additional trail space throughout the property. The new parking lot would have 53 spaces.
Proposals from the concept plan stem from a series of input-gathering events and initiatives to determine what community members wanted to see added to Comiskey Park. Residents expressed interest in the development of a splash pad, pavilions, grills, picnic areas, multi-use spaces, updated lighting and improved access.
“We were able to gather a lot of insight on what people in the community wanted,” Ware said. “There is a lot of interest in the project.”
The master plan still requires approval from Dubuque City Council members. Council members must also approve final designs and send the project out to bid, which Ware estimates will take place in July.
Once the first phase of the project is completed, Ware said the city will focus on securing funding for the $1.23 million second phase for the project, which currently does not have an estimated completion date.
Parks and Recreation Commission members praised the concept plan.
Commission Member Jennifer Tigges said the splash pad will draw residents from throughout the community, which she added will require the park to have additional parking.
“I know the splash pad will be a big draw, and it’s not just because of the 52001 zip code,” she said.