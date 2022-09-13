MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County’s new emergency management coordinator brings with her 22 years of experience in public safety.
Mandy Bieber began her full-time duties as coordinator Aug. 1, taking over after the retirement of Mike Ryan.
Bieber is familiar with Delaware County, having served as a part-time dispatcher in the county. She comes to the county after serving as the manager of the 911 center for the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.
“When the position came open, I saw it as a good opportunity to be back in a good community with good people,” she said. “We have a very tight-knit responder team here in Delaware County.”
Bieber’s office is a one-stop shop for anything emergency related, a single point of contact for all other agencies.
“We provide all the planning services for disasters that may occur in the county,” she said. “We help provide emergency planning services to hospitals and long-term care facilities. We also assist with private plans like Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days, the Delaware County Fair and other large events like that.”
Bieber’s office also provides coordination for the county fire association.
“If a disaster were to strike the county, we coordinate getting resources,” she said. “Specifically, we would be asking the state and federal government for resources and would include funding and individual resources as well.”
Bieber has a new office, having moved to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Previously, the emergency management office was in City Hall.
She said the weather is constantly monitored. She is in contact with the National Weather Service.
“No matter the time of day or night, if there is a warning issued for the county, I respond to the office,” she said. “We monitor the weather and report back to the weather service what we are seeing on the ground. We also provide the after affects. If there is damage, we are the ones helping dispatch to contact utility companies, volunteer groups and public works officials. Again, we are the single point of contact for all damage reports.”
Since taking over, Bieber said, a typical day is spent reading to familiarize herself with existing emergency plans, as well as attending a lot of meetings with community agencies.
“People can rest assured a line of communication is in place for any type of emergency,” she said. “I deeply care about the people of Delaware County, and I take these responsibilities very seriously. I very much look forward to working with everyone.”
