Prosecutors said they seek to have a 15-year-old charged as an adult in a fatal shooting this summer in Dubuque.
The case against a 14-year-old also charged in the shooting will remain in the juvenile court system.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III provided that update to the Telegraph Herald this week in relation to the July 17 fatal shooting of Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18.
A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl both are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Neither teen’s name has been released, as the charges currently are in juvenile court.
“The female, the 14-year-old, will remain in juvenile court,” May said. “For the 15-year-old, we’re waiting on the court’s order about whether he gets waived to adult court or not.”
He said the county attorney’s office asked a judge to allow the 15-year-old boy to be charged as an adult.
“It really was the level of the offense and (the boy’s) history,” May said about the request.
The Dubuque Police Department previously reported that Powell-Moore was shot in the chest “during an altercation” in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave. with the two teens now charged.
Police received a report of the shooting at about 5:25 p.m. July 17 and found Powell-Moore in the alleyway. Powell-Moore was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon previously told the Telegraph Herald that the entire incident was recorded on traffic cameras.
Cameras also were used to track the 15-year-old to a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, police said. He was arrested about two hours after the shooting occurred.
McClimon reported that the 15-year-old and Powell-Moore “knew who each other were,” though he did not believe Powell-Moore was able to speak to officers after being shot.
The July 17 shooting was the first of two shootings that month in Dubuque in which minors were charged.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, is charged as an adult with willful injury causing serious injury and trafficking in stolen weapons for his alleged involvement in a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. He recently pleaded not guilty to the charges in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, 17, after “some words were exchanged” between the two.
However, Cornwell’s attorney has filed a motion asking a judge to consider waiving Cornwell’s case to juvenile court, a move being resisted by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office. A hearing in the matter is set for Sept. 29 in the Dubuque County Courthouse.