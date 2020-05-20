An organized bike ride across Iowa will still kick off in Dubuque -- it will just happen a year later than planned.
Officials for Iowa's Ride announced Tuesday that the bike ride will be held July 18-24, 2021, with a route that starts in Dubuque and includes a stop in Monticello along the way to Rock Rapids.
The inaugural Iowa's Ride, originally planned for this summer, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
T.J. Juskiewicz, creator of the ride, wrote in an online announcement that the ride will be free for people who had originally registered for the event this year.
"We would also ask people in lieu of any registration fee to pay it forward to these towns and biking charities," he wrote. "Be more than generous to the waitresses and bartenders in the places that you stop. We would also suggest donating to your favorite biking cause."