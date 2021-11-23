MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County 4-H membership maintained its lofty position in 2020-2021.

The county organization had 413 members — the highest total in the state behind Story and Polk counties.

In 2020, Delaware County’s population was 17,488, compared to Polk County’s population of 492,401 and Story County’s 98,537.

Membership in Delaware County 4-H has increased steadily in recent years, climbing as high as 436 members in 2019-2020, also good for third in the state

Tags

Recommended for you