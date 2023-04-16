Kristen Eby raised her arms and dozens of voices soared. Outside, wind-whipped snowflakes flew past the church windows.
“If we just don’t look, we can pretend it’s not there,” Eby said of the snow.
Studying music sheets while following Eby’s direction, the singers were too busy to pay attention to the spring surprise of snowflakes.
A music festival held Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church drew 65 participants who sing in the treble clef range — sopranos and altos.
Called Treble Fest, the event included an afternoon of rehearsals followed by a free concert featuring the local vocal music groups Heartland Harmony and University of Dubuque Treble Singers, as well as the festival’s participants.
“There are a lot of festivals for bass clef singers, but not really many for trebles,” said Teresa Slade, who co-directed and co-organized the festival with Eby. “We thought this would be a great opportunity to give our treble singers in the area a chance to be a part of something like this.”
Slade is a retired Dubuque schools vocal music teacher who now serves on the faculty of Northeast Iowa School of Music and directs Heartland Harmony. Eby is the director of choral activities at University of Dubuque.
Eby said the festival “is an opportunity for treble singers of all backgrounds and ages to come together and enjoy the community of music, learn some new songs together and then be able to perform and share that experience with each other.”
Slade said organizers wanted to attract singers of all ages and backgrounds.
“Maybe they don’t have time to commit to a weekly rehearsal, but they can come for a Sunday afternoon and just enjoy the gift of music and one another,” she said. “Our youngest members for this festival are eighth-graders going into ninth grade and we have women into their 80s.”
Jolene Kilcoyne, 64, of Dubuque, sang with her 15-year-old granddaughter Addison Kilcoyne, of Bellevue, Iowa.
“I’m so excited to be able do this because I haven’t had the opportunity before,” Jolene Kilcoyne said. “It’s awesome that people can just come and enjoy the experience and meet other people and have fun.”
Addison Kilcoyne said it felt both great but also a little weird to be singing with her grandmother.
“I like seeing where I can go with singing,” Addison Kilcoyne said. “It’s really fun when you’re confident with your singing.”
Eby directed participants in a performance of “Lineage,” a poem by Margaret Walker set to music by Andrew Ramsey. Slade directed the group in the singing of David Brunner’s “Viva La Musica.”
Jill Duggan, of Dubuque, is a member of Slade’s Heartland Harmony group and participated in Treble Fest.
“The Treble Fest is pretty cool because it is including community members of all ages,” Duggan said. “These concerts are a highlight for me, not only to get to know all of the other women but to be able to do something I love do.”
After running through the two compositions as a group, Eby and Slade separated the festival participants into altos and sopranos for sectional work, before the group reconvened for final run-throughs, followed by the performance.
By then, the snowflakes had faded, but the voices once again swelled within the church.
“It makes you feel really good to be a part of something that is beyond yourself,” Duggan said.
