A story about a fatal crash on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque was the most-read article on the Telegraph Herald website in May.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com for the month:

1.) 1 dead, 2 children seriously injured in crash in Dubuque

2.) Dubuque schools panel: Remove 3 books — including ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ — from curriculum

3.) Farley grocery store, apartments a total loss due to fire

4.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Deli, grocery store, bakery to open in historic Dubuque building

5.) Police: Dubuque man threatens 3 teens with gun on school playground

6.) 1 killed in semi crash near Dubuque

7.) ‘I was shocked’: Dubuque man encounters backyard bear

8.) Dubuque man wins $100,000 lottery prize

9.) Dubuque district officials select next principal of Marshall Elementary

10.) Former county treasurer, 2 others sentenced in Dubuque prostitution sting

