News in your town

1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Gratiot

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in area Iowa counties; 94 more cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Police: Dubuque man arrested for possession of nude images of minors

Local business owner vows to give residents 'voice' on Dubuque City Council

Hard first week: Hinson recounts first week in office amid Capitol siege

Former Dyersville mayor, acclaimed builder remembered for contributions

Study illustrates impacts of conservation-minded farming practices in Lafayette County

Local farmers face precarious year ahead, but hope for return to normalcy

Minimum wage rises again in Illinois, furthering gap with Wisconsin, Iowa

Medical Associates seeks rezoning for new clinic in Dubuque

Split Platteville commission recommends city authorize construction of new telecommunication tower

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

84 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; 4 deaths reported in area Iowa counties in 24 hours

Police: Dubuque man arrested for possession of nude images of minors

1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Gratiot

Local city manager a finalist for post in Wisconsin