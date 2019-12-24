A southwestern Wisconsin lawmaker has signed onto a bill that would ease reporting requirements to streamline dairy industry regulations.
The bipartisan proposal, introduced by five state lawmakers, including Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, would prohibit the state from requiring all dairy cooperatives, proprietary handlers and milk contractors to obtain each year a signed and notarized affidavit that attests the milk does not contain synthetic bovine growth hormone, according to a press release.
Because affidavits are legally valid for multiple years and because more than 90% of milk produced in Wisconsin is free from the hormone, obtaining affidavits annually is costly and redundant, the release stated.